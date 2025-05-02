Frustrated homeowner seeks advice after using 'terrible' stove one too many times: 'I just find myself actively avoiding [it]'

"I have no complaints about the portable ones, I've cooked everything on them I would cook on a regular cooktop."

Fed up with their underperforming stove, a homeowner took to Reddit for advice and recommendations about purchasing an induction cooker. In the opening post, they described their frustration with their existing stove.

"I don't do anything terribly involved, just your basic stovetop veggies/chicken/fried rice/eggs, etc; I just find myself actively avoiding using the stove because it's so terrible," they wrote.

The thread generated a handful of recommendations, which the Redditor eventually adopted. They added the update that they were "very happy with it."

"It heats super quickly, changes temperature immediately, and I can cook dinner without cursing, or the smell of smoke," they noted.

The scoop

An induction stove is a highly efficient device that can look quite similar to a glass-top electric stove. It works quite differently in the sense that the heat is applied directly into the cookware rather than on the surface. KitchenAid describes it as a "best of both worlds" situation. The aesthetics and easy-to-clean properties of an electric cooktop with the responsiveness of a gas stove. Moreover, it's safer, as the surface doesn't get hot and won't turn on accidentally.

How it's helping

As the U.S. Department of Energy notes, an induction stove comes with environmental, financial, and health benefits, too. They're far more efficient than gas stoves, which means cheaper utility bills. Gas stoves are powered by fossil fuels, which lead to harmful emissions for the planet and for the household. According to a Scientific American report, gas stoves can lead to exposure to nitrogen dioxide, which increases the risk of respiratory diseases, especially in children.

An induction stove avoids all of the harmful aspects of cooking with gas without the lackluster performance of an electric cooktop. One of the downsides was the expense, but they are becoming increasingly affordable, and there are options that might appeal to renters or those not seeking to fully replace their stoves just yet. Additionally, there are some incentives that could help offset the cost. However, their future is uncertain, so it may be wise to act now rather than wait.

What everyone's saying

The thread's responses were as glowing as the induction cooker itself. One comment said, "I have no complaints about the portable ones, I've cooked everything on them I would cook on a regular cooktop." Another touted its portable options, saying they'd requested one for Christmas. "My husband didn't understand why. Five weeks and several outdoor pan fries and sears and he gets it. We just cart it out to the back porch and go nuts."

