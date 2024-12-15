Homeowner tries to save struggling plant after past owner's common landscaping mistake: 'It's such a pain'

With all the benefits that come along with growing native plants, it's no wonder gardeners go to great lengths to keep theirs healthy. One concerned homeowner reached out to the Reddit community for help with their struggling hydrangea.

In the r/Hydrangeas subreddit, the gardener posted a photo of their plant and wrote: "Not sure what is going on with the roots for my hydrangea. Should I dig it up and plant it deeper?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo showed the base of the plant with roots growing aboveground and surrounded by black rubber mulch. The original poster noted that they did not put down the rubber mulch or plant the hydrangea; they were both installed by the previous homeowner.

Commenters had advice for the original poster about their plant but also offered words of caution about the rubber mulch. For those looking to maintain a healthy yard and keep their native plants thriving, rubber mulch is an ineffective and expensive choice.

It does not provide nutrients to plants and, as it heats up, can release toxins into the air that you or your family could breathe in. It also leaches toxic chemicals into the soil and groundwater as it breaks down.

Organic mulch is a healthier option for both people and gardens. Your native plants will thank you by continuing to thrive while requiring less water and maintenance, allowing you to enjoy reduced water bills and more free time.

As a bonus, native plants will also draw in beautiful pollinators like butterflies. Native plants create a healthier ecosystem for them, helping them do their important job of protecting our food supply.

Even a partial yard replacement with either a native plant garden or a natural lawn option can allow homeowners to reap all these benefits. Clover and buffalo grass are low-maintenance, eco-friendly replacements for turf grass, and xeriscaping offers a low-irrigation landscaping method with an interesting aesthetic.

Other Redditors offered helpful advice to help the OP with their hydrangea. One user said, "I'd probably bring in more soil to lightly cover the roots without disturbing them." They then pointed out the benefits of regular mulch over rubber mulch.

The OP responded: "I am going to clean up this rubber mulch one day…it's such a pain."

Another Redditor shared: "Organic mulch is cooler and over all better for the soil."

