Expert weighs in on HVAC trend that's seriously costing homeowners: 'Can anyone tell me why...?'

Many homeowners consider switching to heat pumps to save money and upgrade to a more eco-friendly system for their homes. However, there are some HVAC techs who tend to discourage homeowners from making the switch despite the benefits.

One Reddit user's post in r/Construction highlighted this concern: "Can anyone tell me why many techs are averse to air-source heat pumps?" The OP asked before explaining that they're looking for ways to get more contractors to support this energy-efficient upgrade.

The scoop

The best way to avoid this issue is to work with HVAC professionals trained in heat pump technology.

The Reddit thread sparked a debate on why some HVAC techs tend to push gas systems instead of encouraging people to switch to energy-efficient heat pumps.



One mechanical contractor replied to the OP, pointing out that many HVAC techs do so simply due to a lack of training in heat pump systems.

"Ridiculous lack of knowledge, care, and attention to detail gives air source heat pumps a bad name," the contractor said in their comment.

To avoid misinformation, homeowners should work with vetted professionals who specialize in heat pumps. Platforms like EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace connect homeowners with vetted professionals who understand the technology.

How it's helping

Switching to a heat pump can cut energy bills by over $1,000 per year, according to Consumer Reports. Modern heat pumps are also more efficient compared to outdated systems and work well even in freezing temperatures.

Homeowners who install heat pumps may also qualify for thousands of dollars in tax benefits thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. The IRA provides up to $8,000 in rebates for qualifying heat pump installations. However, while federal incentives make heat pumps more affordable today, these rebates and incentives might not last forever. Since policy shifts could reduce or eliminate funding altogether, acting now could mean saving thousands of dollars before programs change.

In addition to cost savings and efficiency, heat pumps play an important role in creating a cleaner and cooler future. According to a study from UC Davis, heat pumps can reduce carbon dioxide pollution by 38-53% compared to gas furnaces.

Upgrading to a heat pump can reduce pollution, cut energy costs, and keep the air in your home clean and safe.

What everyone's saying

Reactions to the OP's post were mixed, with some users admitting they're reluctant to switch to or recommend heat pumps because of costs and being unfamiliar with the technology.

"[I] just [hear] they are not reliable and are expensive to run," commented one user who admitted to having little experience with heat pumps.

While some HVAC techs hesitate to recommend heat pumps due to a lack of training, some homeowners reported that their heat pumps were cheaper to run than traditional systems.

One user shared that they live in the Virginia coastal area and use a heat pump year-round. "Cheaper than air conditioning and natural gas heat," they shared.

