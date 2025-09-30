Crafter shares incredible hack using old earbuds: 'They looked like flowers inside out'

A crafty Reddit user has turned a few forgotten odds and ends into a delightful surprise for local wildlife — and the internet can't stop talking about it.

The viral post, shared to the r/Upcycling community, showcases a clever hummingbird feeder made from scraps that might otherwise have ended up in the trash.

Using empty food containers, wallpaper scraps, and even old earbud tips, the maker created compact, handheld feeders that allow hummingbirds to sip sugar water right from a person's fingers.

"I was really inspired by the earbuds floating around my junk drawer & how they looked like flowers inside out," the creator explained in the comments.

Unlike store-bought feeders, these tiny upcycled versions are designed to be held in your hand, creating an almost magical experience when a hummingbird hovers close enough to feed. The creator carefully avoided using glue where birds might touch, instead drilling a small hole in each lid and pulling the earbud stems through for a watertight, bird-safe fit.

"Really easy to do. I'd imagine kids would like making them and trying to hand feed a hummingbird," they wrote.

This small project highlights how upcycling can save money and reduce waste while giving wildlife lovers a chance to connect with nature. By reusing common household materials, the maker kept plastic and rubber out of landfills — a reminder that even tiny steps like this can cut down on clutter or trash and help protect local ecosystems.

It's proof that with a little creativity, everyday items can be transformed into something both beautiful and beneficial for the planet.

Commenters were charmed by the creativity. "What a great idea!" one user exclaimed, while another added, "Super cute!"

A third enthused with a compliment, calling it a "super creative upcycle." With such simple materials and big payoff, this DIY proves that a cleaner, greener lifestyle can also be wonderfully fun.

