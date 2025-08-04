Homeowner shares frank review after 'terrible' HVAC situation prompts ultra-efficient upgrade: 'We decided to abandon ship'

A homeowner took to Reddit to share their experience of replacing an underperforming traditional HVAC system with an innovative, energy-saving upgrade.

"The house has a radiant heat system that is absolutely TERRIBLE in cold weather," they posted on r/Maine. "... So we decided to abandon ship and go the heat pump route."

An appliance that doesn't perform well in cold weather is a bit of a problem in the Pine Tree State. According to World Population Review, Maine is the fifth-coldest state in the Union. Heating and cooling tend to be the largest expenses on home utility bills, accounting for almost half, so opting for a more energy-efficient system is a smart move.

In simple terms, a heat pump works by gathering heat from the air or the ground outside the home and concentrating it for indoor use. Unlike a standard HVAC system, a heat pump can be used for heating and cooling a home. That efficiency can translate into big savings for homeowners.

While making the right choice can seem daunting, Mitsubishi has online tools to help you find the right system and trusted installers to install the unit that's right for you.

The thread garnered thoughtful comments, with a few posters noting that the homeowner could save even more money by taking advantage of tax credits. "Have you looked into the inflation reduction act tax credit?" one said. "You might be able to drop that price even lower. It's a tax credit, so you won't see it for a while, but keep it in mind when filing taxes next year."

Another user noted the poster could save 30% if they take advantage of the rebate and congratulated the Redditor on thinking ahead, writing, "Smart move that will pay dividends when propane costs inevitably go up."

It's worth noting that these incentives won't last after recent legislation eliminated them. Some clean appliance rebates, however, are still available. You can request a consultation with Mitsubishi to take advantage of them before they're gone for good.

