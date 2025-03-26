Homeowner concerned by HOA's reaction to their front yard: 'The law is almost always on the homeowner's side'

Nearly 30% of people across the U.S. live in private communities controlled by homeowners associations. While these associations can offer helpful services, HOA boards have been historically resistant to environmentally and economically conscious choices by residents.

On a Reddit thread labeled "HOA and wildflowers," a user posted, "I am looking for some info on what I can do to save my wildflower beds from the HOA. My kids' school is a recognized monarch migration space and we took some of that philosophy to implement in our front yard."

By planting wildflowers, or native plants, the user was contributing to the rewilding movement, which is better for pollinators like the monarch butterfly as it offers a natural addition to their ecosystem. These plants also have less need for water and chemicals than other species, so they're better for the environment and save on money too.

HOAs are known for being strict on aesthetics, such as that of front lawns. One commenter on the post shared their own experience with strict HOAs, stating, "​​I got [a fine] because my trashcan was still on the street the evening of trash day — I was supposed to come home from work to bring it in and then go back to work?"

Another commenter, who stated they are a former HOA director, wrote, "These days the law is almost always on the homeowner's side." The user continued to explain that while HOAs will try to control the small things, such as which flowers you grow, the cost of hiring a lawyer and actually taking action against the resident is not truly worth their time (or money).

One commenter brought up xeriscaping, a kind of landscaping that lowers or eliminates the need for excess water, thus being a cheaper, more sustainable option. The user cited a local law that HOAs cannot prohibit xeriscaping for one of the wildflowers — bluebonnet — the original poster had planted.

The helpful commenter wrote, "We made a request to our HOA to put in a xeriscape bed, noted the law on the request, and they approved it. We have a ton of native flowers in our yard now."

The main thing residents can do to combat HOA regulations that negatively affect the environment and personal costs is to learn the local laws and understand their rights.

As another commenter stated, "Go to your next HOA meeting. Be informed and present your case intelligently."

