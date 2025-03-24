Homeowner perplexed by HOA's demand to remove perfectly healthy tree: 'Does it look dead to you?'

If the homeowner can prove the tree is alive and well, the HOA has no right to remove it.

A confused homeowner posted a picture of a small tree that their homeowners association is insisting is dead and must be removed.

In the Reddit post, the homeowner explained, "My HOA said this tree is dead and needs to be removed, but I thought it was getting bigger. Does it look dead to you?" In the image, you can see a skinny tree with two stakes beside it and plenty of green needles on the branches.

One commenter identified the tree as a weeping bottlebrush, or Callistemon viminalis. According to the emphatic comment section on the post, this weeping bottlebrush is definitely alive.

This is just one instance of HOAs making decisions that harm the environment. Unfortunately, HOAs have a track record of restricting homeowners' abilities to make their properties more eco-friendly.

These organizations often prohibit rooftop solar panels, native plant lawns, and xeriscaping. But they'll also make decisions that hurt the environment. Removing a perfectly fine tree is one example. Other instances include using harmful pesticides or paving over tree roots.

Fighting your HOA can be intimidating and stressful. But sometimes, it's necessary to prevent environmental distress. Many homeowners have successfully amended HOA bylaws for the better, so it's possible to influence positive change.

Redditors chimed in with advice. One person said, "Get it identified, then you can show your HOA that's what it is 'supposed' to look like." If the homeowner can prove the tree is alive and well, the HOA has no right to remove it.

And commenters were quite confident the tree was thriving. An astute Redditor noted, "When u see green coming out of a tree there's a 100% chance it is not dead."

One thorough comment explained how weeping bottlebrushes look when they're doing well. They said, "We had these in our yard, this one looks healthy. Ours' leaves would thin out seasonally. They get quite large and provide a good amount of shade. Great how low water they are."

Not only is this tree alive, but it requires little water and provides shade. Considering the OP is in Las Vegas, where water is scarce and the sun is scorching, this tree is an asset that should be left alone to flourish.

