Homeowner outraged after HOA-authorized landscaper 'absolutely destroyed' their property: 'I was shaking with anger'

A frustrated homeowner took to the r/landscaping subreddit to vent after a homeowners association-approved landscaper left their cherished fig tree looking like it had been attacked with a chainsaw. The photo they shared quickly caught the internet's attention.

The Redditor said they'd talked with the HOA president about trimming the tree but instead woke up to find it "absolutely destroyed." "I was shaking with anger," they wrote. The landscaper called the job "normal," which only fueled frustration among the commenters who weighed in on the situation.

Fig trees are a valuable addition to any yard, offering shade, beauty, and delicious fruit. They are low maintenance but require thoughtful care, including seasonal pruning to shape the tree and promote healthy growth. Overpruning can damage the tree and stunt its production. Experts recommend trimming fig trees during dormancy in late winter and cutting only a third of the tree at most to encourage resilience without harming its ability to thrive.

HOAs usually have policies regarding what homeowners can do with their yards, and those rules can prevent homeowners from saving extra money or going green. For example, when HOAs ban native plant lawns, some homeowners miss out on the chance to cut their water bills by as much as 20% to 50%. Blocking rooftop solar panels stops people from cutting energy costs by hundreds of dollars a year and minimizing pollution. These restrictions often leave homeowners frustrated and wondering why outdated rules remain in place.

One commenter said, "This is where you get an arborist over a landscaper."

Another wrote: "Don't fret though, your tree will grow back thicker and faster thanks to its well established root system. 2-3 years."

"Man, that's not a pretty trim. While not pretty, they will grow back. You can even prune more right now to motivate it to grow a certain way," one user said.

The fig tree will probably bounce back, but this situation highlights the need for HOA rules to catch up with environmental goals and homeowner rights. With enough effort, residents can push for updates to outdated policies, creating rules that support sustainability and respect property owners.

