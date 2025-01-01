Homeowner incensed after HOA gives approval for landscaping project only to reject it after completion: 'Send them the bill'

Navigating the strict rules of an HOA can be challenging for homeowners, especially if it involves time and money spent on renovations. One frustrated resident turned to Reddit for advice after a fiasco with their new landscaping.

In a post in the r/HOA subreddit, they explained their HOA rejected their synthetic turf lawn after approving it in writing, and after it was already installed.

"I submitted the plan first, communicated with them via email to get verbal [approval] that I can use a combination of shrubs and synthetic turfs to decorate the planting area," the poster said.

"Then after I installed everything, today I received the denial. [The HOA] asked me to replace turf with real grass. Isn't this insane?" they asked.

They expressed confusion and anger that the HOA knew they were using turf and did not reject the idea until after they had already spent time and money to install it.

Most commenters agreed, saying they should appeal the decision and potentially take it up with local government if the HOA insists they replace the turf.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"Since they told you to go ahead with the installation, send them the bill for the turf and its removal and installation of real grass," one commented. "They need to pay if they want the turf removed at this point. If they balk then have a lawyer send them a demand letter."

Others warned that the HOA could have grounds to reject the turf if it was never properly approved.

"Unless you received an official confirmation of approval (not just a random email, but the HOA form with all the required signatures), your request was not approved," one commenter said.

HOAs have a long history of restricting homeowners from making changes to their homes and yards.

It's been most common for an HOA to prevent money-saving and eco-friendly updates, like rooftop solar panels or native plant lawns. EV drivers have also faced pushback from HOAs on installing a submeter to track electricity used.

However, in this case, the HOA is making the more eco-friendly choice by rejecting the use of plastic turf in the neighborhood. Artificial turf can get abnormally hot and leach PFAS and other chemicals into the soil. The OP would be better off working with the HOA to install a natural lawn, which requires minimal maintenance and water, all while providing eco-benefits for humans and pollinators.

Either way, the back-and-forth approval and rejection process wastes time for both the homeowner and the HOA, ultimately stalling progress toward making the local environment greener.

If you're interested in tips on working with your HOA to change established rules, check out the TCD HOA guide.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.