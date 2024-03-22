Homeowner shares 'latest battle' for home renovation amid ongoing struggles with HOA: 'It was signed off and then they changed the requirements'

"Another option is to gather neighborhood support to recall the existing board and replace them."

A frustrated homeowner is facing backlash from their HOA after installing solar panels that had previously been approved.

"My latest battle is trying to get them to draft the paperwork for my solar panels and reverse the $1500 in penalties they're trying to levy against me for installing them without HOA approval despite the fact that it was signed off and then they changed the requirements for solar panels after they were approved and installed," wrote the Redditor who shared the post.

Fellow Redditors were disappointed to learn that the HOA went back on their word and encouraged the homeowner to challenge the HOA's reversal.

"If they approved your solar panels and then changed the requirements after the fact they have no solid grounds on which to fine you for work that they themselves had previously already approved," commented one user.

"Get a lawyer that works on HOA issues," suggested another Redditor.

"Yes, this would fall under 'agent in good faith,' which is probably worth a Google (use quotes around the term to search for that specific term)," wrote one user.

Across the U.S., HOAs have been preventing homeowners from making money-saving, eco-friendly changes to their properties. When HOAs limit these types of changes, they not only impact homeowners but also negatively affect the environment.

Each year, solar panels can save homeowners up to $1,500 and can reduce their total household carbon pollution by 8.5 tons.

Despite the backlash from HOAs, homeowners still have the option to revise their established bylaws in an effort to make eco-friendly changes.

On top of battling the HOA on the solar panel installation, the homeowner was also frustrated to learn that the HOA had been routinely mowing a dead, dirt lawn. By leaf blowing and cutting a dead lawn, the HOA is not only wasting energy but is also generating air pollution each time they use a gas-powered lawn mower.

HOAs and homeowners can save money and time on lawn maintenance by implementing a native-plant lawn. Native plants, such as clover and buffalo grass, require less watering and trimming compared to grass lawns.

"Another option is to gather neighborhood support to recall the existing board and replace them with people like you, who see the problems with the way things are currently going," wrote one Redditor.

"If they signed off on the solar panels, their SOL," responded another Redditor.

