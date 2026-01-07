Homeowner outraged after jaw-dropping exchange with HOA: 'Obnoxious bunch of people'

A Reddit user has sparked outrage after sharing a fiery exchange between their neighbor and their homeowners association.

This saga, which was posted to a popular anti-HOA subreddit and later updated, shows screenshots of the neighbor's email to the neighborhood that made it clear she was done doing unpaid favors for the HOA.

In the original post, the original poster explained that their neighbor sent this email because they could not attend their regularly scheduled HOA board meeting.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The email states that the neighbor allowed the HOA to drill through her brick and drywall to install a 24/7 community security camera on her home, using her electricity, internet, and garage space at no cost to the association.

The neighbor then learned that these ongoing costs were no longer in the budget, so she unplugged the camera on principle, arguing that HOA decisions shouldn't be based on "luck."

The email goes on to call out the HOA for its spending priorities.

After that post gained thousands of upvotes, the OP shared an update where they described a follow-up phone call between the neighbor and an HOA board member.

According to the update, the board member defended their decisions, downplayed the HOA fees, and stated that "being neighborly involves volunteering and sacrifice".

But, according to the update, the neighbor stood her ground, and the HOA agreed to repair the brick once the camera was removed.



Commenters didn't hold back.

One wrote, "What a self-[en]titled obnoxious bunch of people on the board."

Another suggested a more pointed response from the neighbor: "She should also force the HOA to remove the bush they installed — then reinstall it herself."

So, while this story makes for some juicy internet drama, it highlights a much larger issue that homeowners across the U.S. face.

HOAs have been repeatedly criticized for blocking residents from making money-saving and/or eco-friendly updates to their homes. Whether it be installing solar panels or planting a native garden, HOAs can often put a roadblock on these plans for the sake of their unusually strict bylaws.

If you're navigating a similar conflict or fear that you may in the future, there are practical methods to campaigning to change HOA bylaws that can result in a positive change for everyone in your community.

