Gardener prepares to fight back against HOA after being fined for lush plants: 'I need to prove it'

A Reddit user is asking for help to identify a plant that's being targeted by their homeowners association.

The flower-lover posted a photo of the species in the r/AustinGardening subreddit, confident that it is a vital native species rather than a weed.

"My HOA is trying to fine me for weeds but I am pretty sure all my plants are natives. I am able to identify all except this one. Can anyone tell me what this one is?" they wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Fellow Redditors responded with a possible ID: aster, a native plant with multiple varieties that produce beautiful blooms, according to the Chicago Botanic Garden.

The scenario highlights a problem that conscientious homeowners often encounter when dealing with stubborn HOAs.

The community rule-makers sometimes put up hurdles even for money-saving solar panel installations and other improvements, as noted by EnergySage. Fines are often levied upon regulation breakers in the name of uniform curbside appeal with sometimes unrealistic expectations.

The Homeowners Protection Bureau reported that 74 million Americans have a house governed by an HOA as of 2021.

For their part, native plants are crucial to pollinator health and our food chain. Thriving gardens full of the right blooms can aid bee survival, even when growing in large developments. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that 35% of the global food supply relies on bees and other pollinators.

Fortunately, state lawmakers are starting to see the value in fostering natural landscapes and are passing laws that safeguard homeowners' ability to include native species in their yards.

Some savvy planting plans can help folks without the protections. Ohio's Elite Management Services has a list of ideas, including starting a community garden when a personal one is prohibited. You can also talk with your HOA to find a solution or an inventive workaround.

It seems the Redditor searching for the plant ID lives in a community that at least allows for native species, making the classification vital. The photographed specimen could be saved if it's deemed domestic.

"I need to prove it," the homeowner wrote in the post.

Most of the commenters concurred with the aster classification.

However, one Redditor expressed frustration with the HOA system itself: "Just a bunch of adult hall monitors."

