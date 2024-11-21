Homeowner questions vague HOA requirements after years of steep maintenance fees: 'HOA is a crock of crap'

"Why would anyone pay a fee, a ridiculous fee at that, to have someone tell me what I can and can't have or do at my home?"

One frustrated Redditor called out a homeowners association online after alleged neglect from the organization destroyed their family member's yard.

The post appeared in an anti-HOA subreddit.

"My dad pays a $250 HOA fee each month," said the original poster. "Lawn care is supposed to be included…"

Photo Credit: Reddit

They attached a photo to their post showing their dad's lawn — or what remains of it. Most of the ground appears to be bare dirt with a few leaves scattered over it. If there was ever lawn care being performed in the area, it clearly failed.

While a lawn isn't the best option for the environment, it's better than bare dirt. Plant roots help hold the soil in place so it doesn't erode due to rain or wind. Meanwhile, plants help lower the temperature in the area. Stone, pavement, rooftops, and bare dirt raise the temperature and cause heat islands, while lawns lower the temperature a little, and rewilded spaces lower it even more.

That could be an attractive and low-maintenance solution for the space, or a natural lawn using clover or buffalo grass could work, too. Each option would cover the ground, retain the soil, look attractive, cool the area in the summer, and use less water than a traditional turf grass lawn.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Unfortunately, many HOAs are strict about their lawn requirements and would not allow a natural lawn or native plants. Thankfully, residents in some HOAs have gone to the trouble to change the association's rules — and some have even braved the legal system to establish laws that protect the right of homeowners to grow native plants.

Commenters were upset that the original poster and their dad had to wrestle with the HOA about the lawn.

"Why would anyone pay a fee, a ridiculous fee at that, to have someone tell me what I can and can't have or do at my home?" asked one user. "HOA is a crock of crap and a rip-off."

🗣️ Should HOAs be able to force homeowners to change their yards?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The original poster replied, agreeing with the comment.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.