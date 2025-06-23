Homeowner devastated after HOA destroys beloved property feature: 'Didn't get any warnings'

"Yeah, I can't see this being okay."

Homeowners are often at the mercy of their homeowners association when it comes to landscaping and house renovations, which can cause clashes and even lawsuits. But sometimes, the HOA takes it a step too far.

In the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, a Reddit user posted photos of their front lawn after their HOA ripped out several plants without warning.

"HOA/Landscapers removed my plants that have been here for almost a decade," the user said in their post. "Didn't get any warnings or violations on my HOA app. They just randomly uprooted [and killed] the plants that have been grown for over a decade. A bit more than mildly infuriating."

Hundreds of comments expressed outrage on the poster's behalf, advising them to not only file a complaint with their HOA but also to consider legal action against them.

"That could be a violation on their part," one commenter wrote. "If those plants were there that long without a single notice, they essentially accepted them even if technically they were against the rules. If you want to fight it, you could probably win and be allowed to replace them."

Another user expressed a similar sentiment. "Yeah, I can't see this being okay even by their own by-laws. One would think there would have to be some paper trail proving a history of warnings and violations before action could be taken. This is just vandalism otherwise."

"HOA's action is violations and fines, not going on your property and fixing the problem," one user replied.

Countless homeowners have shared frustrating stories of their HOAs prohibiting them from doing things like installing solar panels, native plants, or food gardens. These eco-friendly upgrades can save you money, making the strict HOA rules bad for homeowners and the environment.

Gardening provides a lot of personal benefits, like better-tasting food and better physical and mental health. Having the freedom to grow your own food also means spending less money on groceries. And if you install a native plant lawn, you'll spend less time and money on yard maintenance.

For tips on working with your HOA to potentially change rules about eco-friendly upgrades, check out TCD's guide.

