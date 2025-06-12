Homeowner stunned after HOA's strict ban puts them in dilemma: 'It is very confusing to me'

"They are generally intolerant of any changes."

Living in a homeowners association can be challenging, especially when trying to adopt eco-friendly changes. One homeowner found themselves in a dilemma after finding out their HOA bans electric vehicle charging.

The original poster lives in Pennsylvania and had purchased their EV before moving into their wife's townhouse. Since Pennsylvania is not a "right to charge" state, the OP reached out to Reddit for advice on proposing a solution to the HOA.

"While I don't find the board members to be 'jerks', they are generally intolerant of any changes and especially never try [to] find a middle ground," wrote the OP. "... Also, it is very confusing to me that most HOAs seem to ban electric vehicle charging."

Redditors empathized with the OP and discussed potential compromises for the OP and their HOA.

"Usually they are not banned in your documents," responded one user. "Usually you have to request to install with your architectural committee."

"I wouldn't go to the board with any plan where your run would be visible, run it underground/around or under the slab," suggested another Redditor.

In this case, denying a homeowner the right to charge their electric vehicle causes a major headache for them and makes it difficult for them to drive their car.

Across the U.S., HOAs have been preventing homeowners from making money-saving, eco-friendly changes. Other Redditors have shared their frustrations online after HOAs have blocked them from installing solar panels, growing a native plant garden, and even hanging laundry outside to dry.

When HOAs restrict these types of lifestyle changes, they not only prevent homeowners from saving money but also stall progress toward a cleaner future.

Despite these challenges, however, it's still possible for homeowners to work with their HOAs and revise their bylaws. By updating the HOA's guidelines, homeowners can implement eco-friendly changes without fearing denial from their HOA.

Redditors continued to offer the OP advice on revising their bylaws.

"We should all be writing to our governing officials to get right to charge laws passed," wrote one user. "Even those of us who have access at home."

