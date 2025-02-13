HOA rule about car usage bewilders residents: 'Ridiculous'

"Is there anything I can do about this?"

One Redditor was left baffled when their HOA ordered them to drive their car every single day.

In a post shared to the r/legaladvice subreddit, a Texan detailed that they had moved back to their parents' home, which is located in an HOA community.

"This HOA does not allow anyone to park in their own driveway overnight so I had to purchase a parking permit for a designated parking spot," the original poster wrote.

After four months, the OP "received an email from the HOA stating I must drive my car every 24 hours so it is not viewed as storage for the vehicle."

According to the HOA's guidelines, no vehicle can be "stored" in public view unless they are in daily use. Other than that, vehicles need to be hidden from "public view."

"Is there anything I can do about this?" OP asked. "Part of me wants to drive by the board members' homes and honk at them every day just to prove a point."

Not everyone uses their car the same way. According to data collated by AutoInsurance.com, 77% of people commute to work every day. But some people work from home, whether fully remote or on a hybrid schedule.

Even when considering this factor, it's outrageous that anyone should be made to drive when they don't have to.

Traditional gas-powered cars release harmful emissions just when starting up, contributing to rising global temperatures, air pollution, and climate-driven weather disasters. Moving a car when you don't need it can be detrimental to your community and environment. Even with an electric vehicle, that is wasted energy to move it every day unnecessarily.

HOAs have been found to enforce guidelines that prevent people from saving money or implementing eco-friendly updates to their own homes. One homeowner was prevented from installing solar panels by their HOA, while another HOA forced homeowners to adhere to strict lawn-watering guidelines even during a drought.

Commenters couldn't really believe that rule.

"Imagine you have a bad flu, are stuck in bed for three days, and then you get an HOA fine for not dragging your miserable body to your car to drive it in and out of a parking space," one commenter wrote. "24 hours is ridiculous."

"Pull out, turn around, back in," one commenter wrote. "Car has clearly moved. It's not even facing the same direction."

"There's not much to be done unless you want to get involved in the HOA board and petition for a rule change," another wrote. "HOAs and their dumb rules and bylaws are created and enforced by the residents, not some legal authority."

