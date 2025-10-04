Passerby stunned after spotting neighbor putting $2,000 item out with trash: 'A huge win for me'

A simple walk around the neighborhood will make sitting at home much easier for one Reddit user. Thanks to what a neighbor put out as trash, one lucky man got a free classic chair that normally retails for four figures.

Dumped near the area for trash pickup sat a 2017 model Herman Miller chair with no tears and working adjustments. Recognizing the chair brand, the eagle-eyed Redditor quickly went back home for their truck. Luckily, they picked it up before the trash truck collected it or another interested neighbor checked it out.

Known for its ergonomics that support the spine and reduce strain during long periods of sitting, the Herman Miller brand is a sought-after and respected staple in offices. Thus, these chairs aren't exactly cheap.

The company's website sells different models, mostly from $1,000 to $2,000, with a few as low as $670. "We don't have $2,000 to drop on a quality chair," the OP wrote.

"I work from home full time, and have for the last 3 years, so this is a huge win for me," the OP said of the find. After putting up with a "Serta pleather" chair with "moderate" comfort for several years, remote work hours can now be more comfortable without breaking the bank.

The OP's story is similar to a crafter who longed for but couldn't afford a $300 Cricut Cuttlebug machine, only to find one for $5 at a random yard sale.

The question remains why the original owner dumped a popular chair in great condition.

As one commenter remarked: "I just don't understand why people throw these chairs out. If you have one, there's a 99% chance you know what it is, yet there seems to be an abundance of these seemingly being tossed to the curb in excellent condition."

Better options include donating, bartering, or making cash from reselling old stuff online. Without neighborly intervention, that chair would have decomposed in a landfill, collecting dust and producing carbon dioxide that pollutes and overheats the atmosphere.

However, it's one of several situations where passersby made valuable finds at the curb or dumpster. Framed stained glass, matching pristine rattan chairs, and hundreds of pounds of dog food are things others have brought home and spared from landfills.

"I would have driven that Embody (chair brand model) around town before parking it in my driveway for all my neighbors to see," a commenter joked.

