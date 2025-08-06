  • Home Home

Gardener shares pretty photo after transforming previously neglected space: 'I get lots of compliments'

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: Reddit

An Ohio Redditor showed off the progress of their robust roadside pollinator garden.

"My hellstrip pollinator garden has filled in nicely since I started it about four years ago," they wrote on r/NativePlantGardening, alongside a photo. "I live on a corner lot so now I'm going to try to convert the same spot on the other street side."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster was very conscious about including the "Monarch Waystation" sign. 

"I think it helps neighbors that might be skeptical understand what I'm doing," they wrote in the comments. "I get lots of compliments from people fortunately!"

One commenter pointed out that the cornflowers in this garden weren't native to North America, but the original poster was aware and was keeping tabs on it to ensure it didn't get out of control. Other varieties in this garden include gaillardia, milkweed, Joe Pye weed, and goldenrod. 

Pollinators are vital to healthy ecosystems due to their role in helping plants reproduce. Populations have been in steep decline due to a combination of habitat loss, pesticide use, and increased temperatures. This decline has a direct impact on farming, even if it's just from a shift in timing that misaligns when bees are active and plants are flowering.  

By building out a native plant garden with all-natural pest and weed management, you can ensure local pollinators have a home. 

Reddit commenters were truly impressed by the original poster's pollinator garden. 

"Your monarch sign and the little metal fence that keeps things from flopping onto the sidewalk are very smart ways of cluing passersby in that this is on purpose and keeping them from getting annoyed," said the top-voted reply. "Nicely done!"

"I love this," said another community member. "I'm going to add a little fence to my hellstrip planting. What a great idea!"

