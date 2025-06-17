Experts raise red flag over global crisis that could drive up your grocery bill: 'Particularly alarming'

"Losses that would normally take a decade have happened in months."

As the heating of the Earth affects weather patterns, pollinators, like bees, are suffering. Shifting blooming seasons and warmer temperatures affect their abilities to thrive and provide for the planet and its inhabitants, according to the National Park Service.

This year, Australia is seeing a downward shift in bee populations, impacting its agricultural system.

What's happening?

Commercial and hobbyist Australian beekeepers alike have recorded losses of up to 65% of their colonies since January, as reported by World Day. In previous years, annual losses were reported at a rate of 30%.

The lead entomologist at the Australian Pollinator Research Institute, Dr. Eliza Hammond, told World Day: "What makes this particularly alarming is the rapid acceleration — losses that would normally take a decade have happened in months."

These dramatic losses will mark a shift in grocery prices for Australians and countries that import agricultural goods from there.

Crops like almonds, avocados, berries, and some apple and stone fruit varieties are predicted to see price increases exceeding 20%, according to World Day. Berries, namely, will likely see a price spike at a rate of 45%.

Dying bee populations in Australia are the result of several factors, including drought conditions in the eastern parts of the country, new pesticide-resistant parasites, and flowering disruptions caused by the changes in the climate, which confuse bees and their foraging patterns.

When pollinator patterns are disrupted, populations decrease, signaling bigger environmental problems that will inevitably impact humans in more ways than one.

"These insects are environmental sensors — their collapse signals systemic problems in our ecosystem," Marion Fletcher, a commercial apiarist and agricultural consultant, said about bees, per World Day.

Why are pollinator populations important?

Pollinators like bees, butterflies, and several others ensure the safe and productive growth of the world's plants. Their innate contribution to protecting the food supply of all via the food chain makes these critters necessary members of the ecosystem.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, up to 35% of the world's food-producing crops rely on pollinators to reproduce. Without an adequate amount of pollinators, food shortages and unbalanced ecosystems result.

What's being done about declining bee populations in Australia?

In its report about Australia's bee population, World Day stated that agricultural scientists have developed synthetic pollen supplements to nourish struggling colonies back to health, but only temporarily.

The piece reported that there are also artificial intelligence technologies, whose purpose is to monitor hive health, though scientists are not the only heroes responsible for the health and safety of bee colonies.

People can do their part to protect pollinators by planting natural lawns and keeping native wildflowers in their gardens. Bright flower gardens can attract different pollinators and allow them to thrive even in the suburbs.

