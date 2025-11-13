Appliance expert exposes common HVAC industry myth misleading homeowners: 'Why do we let … manufacturers perpetuate [this]?'

Buying into this HVAC myth could cost you hundreds of dollars.

An appliance expert has demystified a common claim in the HVAC industry — and he has the numbers to back it up. HeatGeek's Adam Chapman broke things down in a short YouTube clip.

"Imagine if heat-pump companies said heat pumps were 800% efficient just because they regularly hit that efficiency during these tiny spikes each day. There would be uproar," he says. "Then why do we let gas boiler manufacturers perpetuate that [boilers] perform at 90 to 95%?"

Chapman then cites a study by the U.K.'s Department of Energy and Climate Change, which shows that modern boilers rarely exceed 85% efficiency when considering seasonal fluctuations and water heating.

Ultimately, buying into this HVAC myth could cost you hundreds of dollars, since heating makes up a significant portion of energy bills. In the U.S., heating alone accounted for 42% of residential energy consumption, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Upgrading to an energy-efficient heat pump is one of the best ways to reduce heating costs. Mitsubishi is a trusted brand that makes it easy to find an affordable heat pump for your home so you can begin racking up long-term savings, including with its cost-effective mini-splits.

Pairing solar with an upgraded HVAC could put another $400 per year back into your wallet. The Cool Down's Solar Explorer can connect you with vetted solar providers and help you save up to $10,000 on installation costs. If buying panels isn't right for you, Palmetto's LightReach leasing program can slash your utility rates by up to 20% with zero money down.

Several commenters on HeatGeek's YouTube clip worried that Chapman wasn't considering the fact that heat pumps need to operate in winter.

However, Chapman explained that his company's 320% efficiency guarantee was based on year-round numbers, debunking yet another myth that heat pumps only operate effectively in warmer climates or for cooling in the summer. As another example, around 60% of homes in Norway, which is known for its frigid winters, rely on heat pumps.

Knowing which heat pump is right for your home can be tricky, but Mitsubishi can connect you with its network of trusted professionals to help you determine which heat pump will work for you. You'll not only enjoy lower energy bills but also have peace of mind knowing your home is responsible for less harmful pollution.

Acting quickly will help ensure you secure all available federal incentives to lower upfront installation costs. The heat-pump rebate program will run until 2031 or funding runs out, but many green tax credits, including for solar, sunset at the end of this year.

