Disturbed homeowner shares horror story after kitchen appliance puts family at major risk: 'How worried should I be?'

Though they knew something was wrong when they moved into the house four years earlier, each expert brought in said everything was fine.

Some people swear by their gas stoves, but they can put their families at risk — as a mother on Reddit found out.

The debate about how dangerous gas stoves are is still happening online, especially after this mother's post about her gas stove complications.

It wasn't until the over-the-range microwave died that she discovered she had been right all along. The stove also stopped working, and when she removed it, she found it wasn't up to code.









She asked the community, "How worried should I be?'

Most Redditors didn't seem too worried about it, but the mom had a right to be concerned.

According to The New York Times, one study "found that residents of the European Union and Britain are twice as likely to die prematurely from exposure to gas stove pollutants than from a car crash."

Additionally, "gas stoves are estimated to lead to 40,000 premature deaths each year in the European Union and Britain." They can knock two years off your life.

The gases produced by gas stoves include carbon dioxide, water vapor, nitrogen oxide, and benzene. Nitrogen oxide can cause asthma or worsen existing conditions. The worst gas, benzene, is a carcinogen.

There is a better option to keep your family safe: induction stoves. These stovetops don't emit toxic gases like gas stoves. They also make cooking quicker and are easier to clean. Induction stoves don't heat up your kitchen, either. They heat the cookware, not the cooking surface, so they're cool to the touch even right after cooking.

Brands such as Copper offer excellent induction stovetops that keep your family safe and make cooking more efficient. Not only do they not release toxic gases that hurt your family, they don't harm the environment either.

With the Inflation Reduction Act, Americans can get up to 30% off the cost of an induction range. President-elect Donald Trump has said he wants to eliminate the IRA incentives, so people looking to capitalize on the rebates should act soon (even though that would require an act of Congress).

While many Redditors didn't see the problem, others commented on the seriousness of the situation.

"My grown daughter and I have been suffering chest pain and headaches and eye pain," one user said.

Another wrote, "Recommend moving away from gas stoves as soon as possible."

