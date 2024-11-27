You can get $2,070 for this next-gen kitchen range — here's how it could revolutionize your kitchen

For many, the kitchen is the heart of the home. The New York Post reported that research shows the average American spends over 1,000 hours a year in the kitchen. Many likely spend much of this time thinking about what to cook, but with the money available from the federal government through the Inflation Reduction Act, more of it should be spent thinking about what to cook on.

As more and more information comes out about the dangers of gas stoves to both the environment and human health, switching to an induction stove makes more sense than ever before.

Thanks to the IRA and its various rebates, you can get up to 30% off the cost of an induction range that is not only safer for you and your family but also cooks faster, making it more cost-effective in the long run and benefiting the environment.

While many options are available, one is setting itself apart and is ready for preorder now: Copper has made the world's first energy-storage-equipped induction electric range.









As its website explains, induction stoves need a lot of power for short periods of time. Its Charlie range uses a built-in battery to give you that power when you need it by charging intelligently when renewable energy is available, so you're always ready to cook. It's also prepared for power outages, as it stores enough power to cook three to five meals.

If you qualify for the 30% tax credit, you can get $2,070 off the Charlie, its top model. If you feel inspired but don't know where to start, the nonprofit Rewiring America has a free tool to help you calculate how much you could qualify for from the $370 billion IRA investment.

Whether the Copper range or another, if you're ready to make the switch, you should act fast. IRA incentives may not be available forever. President-elect Trump has consistently said he wants to eliminate the subsidies, so taking advantage of the incentives earlier rather than later could be worth thousands of dollars. While making major changes to the IRA would ultimately require an act of Congress, its future is uncertain.

Those who have made the switch to induction stoves have no regrets.

"When we moved into our new home, we had to replace the appliances and opted for a full induction stovetop," one TCD community member wrote. "It was the best decision!"

