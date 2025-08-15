Homeowner urges caution after common appliance mistake poisons neighbor's entire family: 'It leaked into their home'

One Reddit post is an important reminder that where and how you use your gas generator matters. In a thread shared on r/Houston, the poster says their neighbor's family was accidentally poisoned by carbon monoxide leaking from a generator.

The incident began when the neighbor placed a generator under their covered back porch, a move that turned out to be incredibly dangerous. "My neighbor and their whole family ended up with carbon monoxide poisoning because it leaked into their home through a vent," the user wrote.

Luckily, the family survived. But it still brought up a point worth sharing. "Make sure your portable generators aren't being used under covered anything," they wrote. "Open areas only!"

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that gas-powered generators should never be used in enclosed or partially enclosed spaces, even if doors or windows are open. Carbon monoxide is invisible and odorless, but it can be fatal within minutes. Stories like this underscore why more homeowners are moving toward safer alternatives like battery backups, especially those powered by home solar systems.

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area.

Solar and battery combos can help reduce your energy bills while lowering planet-overheating pollution. If you're curious, check out EnergySage, a free tool that makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and estimate your potential savings.

While there's no shortage of advice swirling around during hurricane season, this post is a reminder of the importance of having a safe backup power source. Fortunately, with the help of tools like EnergySage, homeowners can make safer, more climate-friendly choices.

The average person who uses EnergySage can save nearly $10,000 in incentives by switching to solar — but time is running out. The federal solar tax credit (also known as the ITC) is being phased out by the end of this year. Homeowners must complete their installation before then (by Dec. 31) to claim the full deduction.

Plus, this helpful mapping tool from EnergySage lets you see how much solar panels cost in your state and what incentives you may qualify for, making it easier than ever to make the switch safely and affordably.

Commenters were stunned by the story. One wrote: "This is so important. I think I started experiencing it today with a door cracked open and leaking fumes into my home from the generator. I became very tired and confused."

Another added, "Get a detector. Like $10-20 on Amazon. I have one, and my house is entirely electric, so unless I'm sitting in my closed garage with the car running, I'm fine."

