Gardener notices concerning detail in tree gifted to them by grandmother: 'Any advice helps'

Planting trees can provide a host of benefits from shade and clean air to improved mental health. Planting native trees is even better because they also support local ecosystems and require less maintenance once established.

But getting trees established can be difficult, and it's important to seek help if you need it. Advice from experts can ensure your trees thrive, especially if you notice concerning changes — like one gardener who posted on Reddit about their southern live oak.

The gardener, who had been gifted the young tree by their grandmother, explained that they wanted it to survive in the Texas heat and that they were reaching out for suggestions on using mulch, watering, and any additional care the tree needed. Additionally, they were concerned about some of the leaves turning yellow and becoming crispy.

"Any advice helps," they wrote.

The responses included lots of useful tips, with many commenters telling the gardener to add mulch near the base of the tree while leaving the trunk exposed.

"Pick the grass & spread a ring of mulch, making sure to leave several inches of bare soil between the mulch & the trunk of the tree," one wrote.

Another said, "No pruning at this stage, and then only to shape it as the tree grows."

Using natural mulch, such as compost or other organic matter, can be a great way to add nutrients to the soil, reduce watering, and protect plants from extreme hot and cold temperatures. Natural mulch is also much better for the environment and our health than synthetic mulches because it doesn't contain plastics or leach chemicals into the environment.

Choosing native plants and trees, like this gardener did, can also help reduce the amount of watering you need to do. Native plants are adapted to local soils and weather conditions, so once established, they require very little help. Rewilding your yard using native plants and trees can also help support native wildlife, including pollinators.

Pollinators are essential for food production. Without them, we wouldn't be able to produce enough of many of the crops that are essential for our health. For example, according to Imperial College London, 98% of the vitamin C that humans consume comes from crops that are pollinated by animals. Vitamin C is important for lots of different processes in the body, all of which contribute to growth and development.

