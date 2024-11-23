Homeowner called out after controversial landscaping method goes horribly wrong: 'You will never get rid of [it]'

As landscaping experts were quick to point out, the original poster's approach is troubling in many ways.

Without a professional background in landscaping, well-intentioned homeowners make many mistakes when trying to control weeds in their yards.

A disturbing example appeared in the r/landscaping subreddit when one homeowner expressed frustration about weeds returning after an extensive yard project.

"So, I busted my rear end in the hot Texas sun to finish this project this weekend, and just four days later, grass sprouted up," the homeowner wrote.

The homeowner's project involved tilling the ground, watering it, flattening it with a roller, and spraying with RoundUp grass/weed killer. Then, they laid out wood parameters and a weed-blocking tarp before spreading rubber mulch.

For example, landscaping fabric does not work to control weeds and is a waste of money. It also harms the soil's health and breaks down into microplastics that pollute the environment.

Meanwhile, rubber mulch is best avoided because it is ineffective at weed control and gets extremely hot, putting family members at risk of burns. It leaches toxins and microplastics into the soil as well.

There's also the issue of using RoundUp for weed control because its chemicals are known to create an increased cancer risk in humans.

Instead of creating the perfect storm of toxins in your backyard like the original poster, consider natural lawn alternatives like clover or buffalo grass. You'll save substantially on lawn care costs and manual labor while breathing easier and not polluting the planet.

Redditors had many suggestions about where the OP went wrong and what they should do differently to control weeds.

"Weed tarp and plastic mulch?" a commenter wondered. "Thanks so much for throwing plastic trash all over your yard."

A Redditor warned, "You will never get rid of the plastic mulch."

Someone else wrote, "You will likely regret the fabric in the future; cardboard is typically easier overall to maintain/replace."

"You're going to regret the rubber mulch," was another comment. "In general, it is actually not safe for children. When heated from the sun, it's putting off VOCs that will be inhaled. When wet, it will leach chemicals."

