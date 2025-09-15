Homeowner shares photo of laborious project to fix previous owner's mistake: 'It is such a huge task'

One homeowner and avid gardener inherited a garden with their home that contained landscaping fabric.

To make space for a new garden, they decided to take on the challenge of removing all the landscaping fabric from the soil and shared their progress on the r/DenverGardener subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Such slow progress and my husband and mother think I'm crazy but I want my soil to actually improve over time," the original poster explained. They shared a snapshot of the garden progress made, circling the section of their garden they had combed through.

Landscaping fabric is an inexpensive method to temporarily control weeds. By blocking sunlight, the fabric suppresses weed growth. However, this fabric is notorious for deteriorating over time, losing effectiveness in its intended use.

Instead, the landscaping fabric becomes the perfect material for weeds to embed their roots in, allowing weeds to grow an extensive root system that makes it harder for homeowners to control and eradicate.

Landscaping fabric, made of tightly woven plastic, also breaks down into smaller pieces of plastic — microplastics — that are difficult to separate from the soil. Microplastics in the soil can degrade soil health by altering the soil pH and interfering with nutrient cycling. These small particles of plastic can also contaminate water systems through water runoff, posing a public health risk.

A more natural and effective way to control weeds in your backyard without using landscaping fabric or chemical herbicides is to plant native plants that help close the door on invasive weeds.

A native lawn, consisting of plants that support the local wildlife, is easier to manage than invasive plant species. Growing slower and requiring less water than invasive plants due to a deeper root system, a native lawn will require much less time, energy, and money for lawn maintenance and water bills.

Native plants also attract local pollinators that maintain ecosystem biodiversity and ultimately, protect the human food supply.

Even transforming a portion of your lawn and replacing it with native plants, or lawn replacement options with similar savings — buffalo grass, clover, or xeriscape plants — can yield you savings on time, money, and energy.

"Bravo! It's such a huge task to remove," one commenter applauded.

"That is a huge area for removing landscape fabric!!!!! Way to go!!!!!" another commenter cheered.

