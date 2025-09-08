Landscaper shares photo of major mistake many homeowners make: 'No different than burying trash'

According to the landscaper, their crew has seen this problem play out many times.

Landscaping fabric is often marketed as a quick fix for weeds, but the common solution may actually be one of the worst things you can put in your garden. One landscaper helped to clear up any confusion with a blunt message about where landscaping fabric really belongs — in the trash.

A landscaper from Matt's Mowing in West Chester, Pennsylvania, shared a Facebook photo of landscaping fabric pulled from a client's yard. Far from keeping weeds at bay, the fabric was packed with roots and greenery, illustrating how this so-called "weed prevention" method can cause more harm than good.

Installing landscape fabric in mulch beds: Step one: open package and throw directly in the trash because the landfill... Posted by Matt's Mowing, LLC on Saturday 13 April 2024

In the post, the landscaper wrote that the only place landscape fabric belongs is in the landfill.

"Maybe it prevents existing weeds from coming up to the surface, but over time, weed seeds are blown and end up in the beds where they germinate," the landscaper wrote. "The fabric provides a perfect mesh for the root system to spread. No pulling will eradicate it because the root system becomes so extensive."

According to the landscaper, their crew has seen this problem play out many times, rolling up what they described as "a carpet of weeds" tightly woven into the fabric.

"Burying [weed fabric] in your beds is no different than burying trash," the landscaper added.

Landscaping fabric may seem like a useful gardening tool, but it often causes more harm than good. Contrary to the name, landscaping fabric is usually made of plastic, not natural fibers. Over time, this plastic material breaks apart, becoming both ineffective at controlling weeds and unsightly in your yard. Worse, as it continues to degrade, the barrier spreads microplastics that pollute the soil, water, and air.

According to the Dallas Morning News, landscaping fabric can block the proper exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide in soil. It also prevents earthworms, insects, and other soil-mixing organisms from moving around, while restricting the growth of beneficial bacteria and fungi. Over time, this leads to compacted, lifeless soil that struggles to support thriving plants.

In the Facebook post, the landscaper from Matt's Mowing recommended a combination of manual removal and herbicides to effectively kill unwanted weeds. But turning to weed killer likely isn't the best solution for homeowners or the planet.

While chemical-based treatments do kill weeds, they can also kill off beneficial native plants and harm local wildlife, including essential pollinators that depend on plants for survival. Herbicides can also contaminate soil and nearby water sources, as it's nearly impossible to keep them fully contained. Studies have even linked herbicide exposure to human health problems in the liver, kidneys, and reproductive system, as well as certain cancers.

Instead of turning to fabric barriers and herbicides to eliminate weeds, experts recommend using mulch as a natural weed suppressant — or mulch laid over cardboard, if weed cover is especially persistent. Unlike plastic sheeting, mulch is a natural material that suppresses weeds while still allowing water and air to flow through the soil. It also helps regulate soil temperature and moisture, protects soil nutrient density during heavy rains, and even enriches the soil as it decomposes.

In short, while landscaping fabric depletes soil health, mulch actively builds it — all while solving your weed woes.

