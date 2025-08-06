Proud homeowner shares before-and-after photos of yard transformation: 'Glorious work'

A homeowner posted before-and-after pictures of their yard in a gardening forum on Reddit, showing a remarkable transformation.

"Glorious work!" one commenter said.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster explained that when they moved into their home, the yard was neglected and the ground cover was mostly a patchwork of artificial turf. They showed a photo of the removal process.

Artificial turf may seem like a great low-maintenance option to replace high-maintenance, water-guzzling lawns, but it actually requires a lot of cleaning and maintenance.

On top of that, there are health and environmental concerns. Artificial lawns are made of plastic that contains high levels of toxic chemicals, including PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals." The chemicals can be absorbed through the skin, inhaled, or ingested, and have been linked to serious health issues, including cancer, liver damage, and reproductive issues.

The NFL Players' Association has voiced concerns about their athletes' exposure to the chemicals, and concerns have also been expressed about baseball players.

Artificial turf also has a negative impact on the environment. The toxic chemicals can leach into the soil and water systems, causing contamination. The turf also tends to overheat in the sun, which can cause it to release pollutants, such as methane, that contribute to the warming of the planet.

To compound the environmental issues, when artificial turf ends up in landfills, it breaks down into microplastics, which are tiny plastic particles that stay in the environment. They are nearly impossible to clean up, and they have been found in the ocean, remote parts of the environment, and even inside human and animal bodies. The full impact of microplastics is not yet known.

The OP showed photos of their transformed backyard, a beautiful space with native plants and a natural lawn. Planting native species is a great way to help the environment. It supports the balance of the ecosystem. Rewilding your yard by allowing native plants to thrive is also a low-maintenance option that saves water and money.

Redditors were amazed at the newly landscaped yard.

"What a great transformation!" one commenter said.

"Every time someone removes astroturf from nature, an angel gets their wings," said another.

Another Redditor simply declared: "Spectacular!"

