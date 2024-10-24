Homeowner devastated after finding their garden destroyed with eerie item left at the scene: 'It really shook me'

"Shame on them. That's childish and so frustrating."

Theft is a fear for every homeowner, and one person shared about their experience on the subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating. They wrote, "Last week someone broke onto my 3 seasons front porch and stole anything that wasn't nailed down."

But the more concerning part, they followed up, was that a week later, the same person returned — this time to destroy their garden. The homeowner included a photo of the aftermath, which included a hydrangea that had been dug out and left on the ground.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"It really shook me on my drive to work," they shared. "Someone went out of [their] way in the middle of the night to do this. The part that really bites me is they used the same shovel they stole days earlier to dig it up and left it at the scene."

They also explained that a hanging plant had been removed and placed near the hydrangea for reasons unknown.

"I replanted the hydrangea and hope she makes it," they wrote.

Commenters were similarly disgusted by the behavior.

"Shame on them. That's childish and so frustrating," one person wrote. "I would look to invest in some google nest or similar cameras."

Others also suggested installing security cameras, which are generally effective in reining in unruly behavior from neighbors — but not always.

Despite cameras, many homeowners have shared similar horror stories. People have watched their neighbors trespass, destroy gardens, leave dog poop, spray unwanted chemical pesticides, or even chop down trees without permission.

But this isn't just isolated to neighbors. Homeowners associations are infamous culprits of property destruction and harmful policies, especially when it comes to considering the environment. They've been known to forbid laundry lines, mandate harmful grass monocultures, and forbid growing affordable produce in gardens.

Because of this, many homeowners find themselves in a position where they have to advocate for themselves. Fortunately, it's possible to harness both local laws and community support to fight back and preserve your home.

And the more you educate your friends and neighbors on the benefits of features like low-cost vegetable gardens or pollinator-friendly rewilded lawns, the better the chance you can convince people to respect nature, not destroy it.

