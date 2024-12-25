Gardener makes unusual landscaping decision after discovering plant growing in their yard: 'I'm so glad to have come across it'

A gardener embraced this native plant, and with the right care, you can too.

A Redditor noticed moss growing in their yard and decided to embrace it by learning how to properly incorporate it into their garden. They shared a ton of advice on growing moss to r/NativePlantGardening.

"When digging around in my lawn to make new native beds, I've noticed moss was mixed in among the grass," they wrote. "This had given me the interest to start looking into moss for applications in our gardens."

Native plant lawns are a great way to save time and money while supporting the environment.

Traditional monoculture lawns have exhaustive financial and physical upkeep — constant mowing, trimming, fertilizing, and watering. Native plants are designed to thrive in your zone, as you can sit back while your plants do all the work. Moss is no exception.

There are thousands of species of moss, and native mosses are excellent additions to your native plant lawn. Moss is fairly low-maintenance and, once established, shouldn't require a ton of care.

Moss does have its limits. Dry, arid areas are difficult for moss to thrive in, and in that case, you're better off trying xeriscaping instead. Moss is also not recommended for areas with heavy foot traffic, and you'd need to install stepping stones to avoid trampling the moss.

The advice helped fellow gardeners, whether they're already nurturing moss or just considering it.

One user shared a bit about their native plant journey: "Everything in my yard grew from a tiny sprig I snipped from one growing at the beach almost 3 years ago … What's not to love?"

Another said, "I absolutely love moss … I have moss in the back of my house … and will try to spread it in some new areas."

"Thanks for making this post," a third commented. "I'm so glad to have come across it."

