Homeowner stuns onlookers with photos of unconventional lawn design: 'I decided to fully embrace [it]'

Providing that you have a shady yard with acidic soil, you should have no trouble growing a moss lawn.

There are many ways to cultivate your garden, as the online community likes to display.

One Redditor shared pictures of their lawn that gathered more than one "good job" on r/landscaping.

"I have a very shady yard that already featured patches of moss, so I decided to fully embrace the moss," they said.

The poster explained: "I transplanted moss from different places. I live in the PNW [Pacific Northwest]. So I went out to forest service roads and different public areas and harvested a little moss from each area."

A low-maintenance ground cover, moss is an interesting alternative to grass. This green, non-flowering plant thrives in shady areas without having to be frequently watered and sprayed with pesticides and fertilizers, according to The Spruce. Moss retains water, can grow in poor soil conditions, and also helps control erosion by rain and wind.

And the bonus: Moss lawns do not grow taller than 4 inches, so no more mowing, which means no more buying and using fuel, no more air and noise pollution, and — for those who are not fond of the whole thing — no more walking in circles for hours.

In doing so, you will favor the capture of planet-harming gases from the atmosphere. Researchers recently suggested that mosses could suck up six times more carbon dioxide than moss-free soils. And the result is pretty, too.

"Is your last name Baggins?" one Redditor commented, in reference to J. R. R. Tolkien's famous family of Hobbits living on the smooth hills of the Shire. "I wish!" the poster answered. "I've always wanted to make a little bag end shire type hangout.'

"I can imagine my feet all over the moss," one user wrote.

"Love love love it. Achieving a mower-free lawn is admiral," another Reddit user said. "Quite lovely."

If you're considering dropping turfgrass for a natural lawn, check TCD's guide here.

