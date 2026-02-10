Gardener shares stunning before-and-after photos of yard transformation: 'The difference a couple of years makes'

"You should be very proud."

An Irish Redditor has been working hard on their garden and was keen to share their progress with the community at r/GardeningIRE.

"I've only been pottering away since you know when. The difference a couple of years makes," wrote the original poster. "I was out of work and in therapy for most of that time and the garden became a sanctuary and necessary for my wellbeing."

Photo Credit: Reddit



The gardener talked in the comments about how they needed to work within a budget, and replacing the lawn helped provide lots of options. Some of the plants in the garden include hostas, heucheras, camellias, red robin, foxgloves, Japanese anemones, geraniums, echinacea, sidalcea, roses, dahlias, and Japanese maples.

The poster also described how they needed to take out the winter heliotrope from their garden when they moved in. This is an invasive plant in Ireland and a good example of avoiding them altogether in the garden.

When plant species are moved from their original habitat, they're freed from the checks and balances that keep their populations in check. In a new environment, they have the opportunity to outcompete native species, monopolize important resources, and cause a downturn in biodiversity.

Invasive species are more than just an eyesore, too. Estimates suggest that invasive species incur costs of hundreds of billions of dollars worldwide every year.

Upgrading your yard takes a fair bit of time and elbow grease, but the results in this Redditor's case speak for themselves. Grass lawns are notoriously thirsty. Replacing them with native plants that are adapted to the local climate can save on effort, watering, and monthly utility bills.

The Reddit community was blown away by the gardener's progress.

"That's fantastic. You should be very proud," wrote one commenter. "Painting the breeze blocks black is so striking."

"Beautiful. I love the log borders," replied another. "I'm just starting my garden, this is great inspiration."

