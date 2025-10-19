Homeowner shares simple tip to avoid costly plumbing repair: 'Not a magical abyss'

Home appliances like the garbage disposal make life easier by getting rid of food scraps for you. Although we cannot watch the magic of the mechanics behind the machine, it is safe to assume that they are, in fact, not magic appliances; they do have limits, and they do break.

One homeowner took to r/LifeProTips and shared a piece of advice for other homeowners who also use their garbage disposal to help prolong the life of their appliance.

The scoop

"Even if you have a garbage disposal in your sink, only allow little bits of food down, to avoid clogged sewer pipes," the original poster wrote. "Either compost or throw away big pieces of food."

Garbage disposals grind food waste down into smaller particles by sending the food down a stationary grind ring. The food essentially becomes liquified, which makes it easy to travel through the pipes to the local water treatment site.

Although it is called a garbage disposal, not all garbage or food waste is meant to go down the pipe. Some food scraps are notorious for clogging the garbage disposal — these include bacon grease, potato peels, corn husks, bones, fruit pits, and egg shells.

The OP recommends throwing your food scraps in the compost bin or tossing them in the trash if you don't have a compost pile. This way, your garbage disposal will not have to work as hard to pulverize the food waste.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

How it's helping

Although taking the extra step to dispose of your larger pieces of food waste first before using your garbage disposal doesn't save you time, it can save you money in the long run.

Jammed or clogged garbage disposals can cost between $70 and $200 for a professional repair. Taking care of your appliance can keep it running smoothly for longer.

Improperly using your garbage disposal can also increase the speed of worn appliance parts, which could lead to leakages or persistent operational problems. When your garbage disposal is constantly failing, you may be better off replacing the entire unit, which can cost over $100 for the appliance and additional fees for installation labor.

Garbage disposals usually last about 10 years, but excessive wear and tear can drastically shorten this timeframe, which leads to increased appliance waste and a demand for new appliances.

What everyone's saying

One commenter found the sincerity of the life pro tip humorous, although the OP had shared it with earnestness.

"I put whole coconuts down my disposal just to make up for people who don't," one commenter joked.

Another commenter remarked, "The garbage disposal is NOT a magical abyss."

A third commenter shared: "Potato peels are the best at clogging it. I haven't found better."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.