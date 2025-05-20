  • Home Home

Woman stunned after discovering rare item on side of road: 'I must be dreaming'

by Veronica Booth
A Redditor spotted a rare antique sewing machine on the side of the road — and got to take it home for free.

Their Reddit post included seven pictures of the Singer sewing machine, with its gorgeous gold accents and rustic appearance. The fortunate poster titled the post "Curbcycled. Someone pinch me because I must be dreaming."

The new owner was over the moon, saying about the original owner, who had offered up the item for free: "May this man have nothing but blessings for the rest of his life. I'm so excited."

Similar Singer sewing machines are available on Etsy, but they have high price tags. Many were priced around $1,500, and others were as much as $2,200. So, this roadside thrifter got a once-in-a-lifetime deal.

Thrifting, whether at a secondhand store or around your neighborhood, is a brilliant way to find exceptional items at low prices — or in this case, for free. People can save money on everyday necessities, score discounted designer products, and take home special antique treasures.

You also help the planet when you thrift. Giving items second lives keeps them out of landfills, where they'd contribute to water, soil, and air pollution. If this Redditor hadn't picked up the sewing machine, a garbage truck likely would've taken it to a landfill. Instead, it'll be loved for years to come in a new home.

Many commenters wanted to know if it was functional. The OP said they didn't know yet but were eager to find out. "I restore old beauties like this; she will run with minimal fixing!" one commenter assured them.

Several people provided more information about the model. Someone shared, "This machine was manufactured in 1924, according to the serial number identifier."

"That's amazing," another said. "You should go buy a lottery ticket."

