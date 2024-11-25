Social media users call out influencer after promoting harmful trend: 'This has to stop'

"[This] needs to be outlawed."

Survey data revealed that people worldwide own around 148 pieces of clothing, on average.

But if you're a social media fashion influencer, that number could be so high that you could never possibly keep count.

One Redditor highlighted this phenomenon in a viral post to r/Anticonsumption with the caption, "This has to stop."

The post features a screenshot of an Amazon fashionista next to a huge pile of Amazon packages filled with spring clothing.

"Her entire page is Amazon hauls," the original poster explained. "She has bins full of packages and just throws them on top of each other. There were 20+ packages just in this video."

Excessively buying clothes is problematic for both your wallet and the planet.

Not only are massive clothing collections a waste of money, but many Amazon hauls include cheap, low-quality clothing that barely lasts for a few uses. You'll often find yourself having to replace these items and spending even more money in the long run.

There's also a huge environmental impact linked to fashion overconsumption.

Producing new garments requires extensive energy and water, which depletes natural resources and contributes to pollution. It takes over 700 gallons of water to make just a single T-shirt.

Cheap, trendy items quickly make their way into landfills, where they slowly decompose and create even more planet-overheating pollution.

A sustainable alternative to keeping up with fashion trends is to invest in high-quality, versatile pieces that you can mix and match with just a few new items each season. By selling pre-loved items to a resale company, you can afford those few new pieces and save on your shopping budget.

Meanwhile, thrift shopping for secondhand items can help you save money and live a less wasteful life.

r/Anticonsumption followers were horrified by the post about the fashion influencer's wasteful spring haul and this irresponsible industry trend.

"Yeah, this gave me the ick," one Reddit user wrote in the comments. "Nothing slay about killing the planet with your Shein addiction."

"We're slowly burning the planet, and for these people getting new sets of clothes every two weeks," a Redditor commented.

Another Redditor wrote, "Fast fashion needs to be outlawed."

