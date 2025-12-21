  • Home Home

New EV driver shares surprising experience after swapping out gas car: 'Mind-boggling'

"Hasn't gotten old yet."

by Matthew Marini
In a Reddit post that quickly caught the attention of users in the r/electricvehicles subreddit, one new Audi E-Tron owner shared their experience.

Photo Credit: iStock

A Redditor's first months behind the wheel of their new electric SUV serve as a compelling use case for how seamlessly drivers can transition from gas-powered to electric vehicles.

In a post that quickly caught the attention of users on the r/electricvehicles subreddit, the OP shared their experience switching to the Audi E-tron.

They wanted a new car that was fun, comfortable, and spacious enough for work. After doing some digging online, they landed on the E-tron.

In a Reddit post that quickly caught the attention of users in the r/electricvehicles subreddit, one new Audi E-Tron owner shared their experience.
Photo Credit: Reddit

In the post, the new owner highlights the EV's "insanely comfortable" ride, quiet cabin, and instant acceleration that "hasn't gotten old yet."

The OP also praises the car's practicality, as it has 20-minute fast-charging from 30% to 80%, dependable at-home charging, and low maintenance needs.

The new EV owner admits that the E-tron is less efficient than some newer EVs in cold weather, but says the overall experience and savings have still made the switch worthwhile

To multiply those savings, it's a great idea to pair EV ownership with home charging and rooftop solar. 

Installing solar panels is the best home-energy hack, as it often brings energy costs down to or near $0. If you want to see if solar makes sense for your home, TCD's Solar Explorer can help homeowners compare vetted installers and save up to $10,000 through competitive bids. The tool also showcases $0-down solar subscription options, including Palmetto's LightReach program, which can cut utility rates by up to 20%.

EnergySage, another Solar Explorer partner, also provides resources to help you compare incentives and connect with reliable local installers.

Fellow Redditors praised the OP and offered input. "Mind boggling how the efficiency is about the same as my Lightning, a literal brick pushing air," one joked.  

Another added, "I still love the early E-tron and Q8 E-tron designs … even if the efficiency leaves some to be desired."

Would a five-minute charge time make you more likely to get an EV?

Yes 👍

No 👎

Maybe 🤷

I already have an EV 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x