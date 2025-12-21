New EV driver shares surprising experience after swapping out gas car: 'Mind-boggling'

A Redditor's first months behind the wheel of their new electric SUV serve as a compelling use case for how seamlessly drivers can transition from gas-powered to electric vehicles.

In a post that quickly caught the attention of users on the r/electricvehicles subreddit, the OP shared their experience switching to the Audi E-tron.

They wanted a new car that was fun, comfortable, and spacious enough for work. After doing some digging online, they landed on the E-tron.

In the post, the new owner highlights the EV's "insanely comfortable" ride, quiet cabin, and instant acceleration that "hasn't gotten old yet."

The OP also praises the car's practicality, as it has 20-minute fast-charging from 30% to 80%, dependable at-home charging, and low maintenance needs.

The new EV owner admits that the E-tron is less efficient than some newer EVs in cold weather, but says the overall experience and savings have still made the switch worthwhile.

Fellow Redditors praised the OP and offered input. "Mind boggling how the efficiency is about the same as my Lightning, a literal brick pushing air," one joked.

Another added, "I still love the early E-tron and Q8 E-tron designs … even if the efficiency leaves some to be desired."

