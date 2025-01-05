Driver calls out irony of bumper sticker on car at EV charging station: 'Do as I say not as I do'

Respect for the road should be met with respect for your fellow drivers. Unfortunately, this is not always the case. With the rise of electric vehicles and charging networks, some appear to be reluctant to embrace the transition. On Reddit, one driver vented their frustration with another's blatantly disrespectful parking job.

Posted to the EV-focused subreddit r/TeslaLounge, the original poster shared a photo of a gas-powered vehicle parked in front of an EV charger. The photo, taken from the vehicle's rear end, also highlights a sticker on the car reading, "Don't be a d***."

Photo Credit: Reddit

"The irony of the bumper sticker on this car ICEing a charger," the OP wrote in the post's heading.

The uptick in EV production from various manufacturers, advancements in battery technology, and greater affordability (in part thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act) have made owning an EV a reality for many Americans in recent years, saving them major money on gas and maintenance in the long run.

Some companies are even introducing battery swapping stations that allow EV drivers to quickly swap out a used-up battery for a fully charged one.

Despite these perks, EV and charging station vandalism has been an ongoing issue, with misinformation possibly motivating some of the destruction. Critics of EVs often worry about pollution from the battery manufacturing and charging, as well as the environmental impact of mining. However, these processes are still less problematic than the long-term impact of harvesting dirty fuels and driving gas-powered cars, which spew toxic fumes.

Ultimately, while some may feel resistant toward the shift to electrifying transportation, by listening to others' concerns, we can gain the opportunity to have conversations and find solutions that benefit all. After all, as EVs grow in popularity and fewer gas-powered cars are releasing pollution connected to millions of annual premature deaths, everyone will benefit.

"Do as I say not as I do," wrote one Redditor on the ironic behavior of the inconsiderate driver.

"It's annoying when people park in clearly marked charging stations," commented another.

