Savvy shopper sparks envy after showing off incredible finds from estate sale: 'It's so pretty'

One savvy shopper is turning heads online after sharing a stunning thrift store dresser and a gold chain, both picked up for a steal.

The original poster shared two photos in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit: the first is of a brown reed dresser, and the second photo shows a chain necklace. "Picked up a beautiful dresser at the thrift today plus a solid 14k chain at an estate sale for 50c!" they wrote in the title.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

This haul shows that shopping at thrift stores can uncover rare or vintage goods sold at much cheaper prices compared to buying brand-new products. According to a report from CouponFollow, thrifters save over $1,700 annually (or almost $150 monthly) by shopping secondhand.

For example, a simple 14-carat solid gold chain can range from $129 to $289 on Amazon, and some chains sold by small businesses can be worth as much as $700 or more. The OP found the chain at an estate sale and bought it for 50 cents.

While the dresser's price wasn't listed, similar reed or bamboo dressers may be considered rare or valuable because of their vintage appeal and design. Vintage reed and bamboo dressers sold at furniture shops can range from a few hundred to several thousand dollars.

In addition to getting quality goods at much lower prices, thrifting can also help keep items like furniture and clothing out of landfills.

As fast fashion contributes between 2% and 8% of global carbon air pollution, shopping for clothes secondhand instead of buying fast-fashion items can minimize that impact and reduce waste while also helping shoppers save $200 or more annually in the long run.

And for thrifters looking to upgrade their wardrobe, secondhand shops often carry stylish, well-made pieces that can outlast fast-fashion items in both quality and impact.

Many Reddit users were amazed by the lucky finds, with some commenting on the vintage dresser.

"It's so pretty!" one Reddit user commented.

"Love the dresser!" another wrote.

"What great scores!" one commenter said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.