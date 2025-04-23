Thrifty customer astonished by antique item found at estate sale: 'I'm still pinching myself'

People couldn't believe the luck of this Redditor's find.

An elated Redditor shared a gem of an estate sale find, showing off a gorgeous Hollywood Regency-style lamp.

"Still in awe of how much I paid for this lamp at an estate sale," wrote the shrewd shopper. "It was the LAST day of an estate sale, and I snagged this 1970s … Tulip Lotus Lamp in perfect working condition for … $10!!"

The ornate brass and glass lamp captures the Hollywood Regency style perfectly, exhibiting what garden designer Rochelle Greayer said "is glitz and glamour covered in lacquer, chrome, and mirrored finishes."

Online, the glamorous, five-armed lotus lamp retails for over $3,000. No wonder the poster added, "I'm still pinching myself!"

The poster added that the beautiful mid-century modern table on which they'd displayed the lamp was also a "1960s Magnavox TV record player radio cabinet" they'd purchased on Facebook Marketplace for only $25.

Estate sales, like thrift stores — both online and brick-and-mortar — can offer the chance to find rare diamonds in the rough, like this remarkable lamp. They are a great way to find unique pieces at (sometimes unbelievably) low prices to decorate homes, or even to resell for a profit somewhere like Facebook Marketplace.

There's an art to thrifting, and often, these antique and vintage pieces of decor and furniture are more durable and well-crafted than newer designs.

And it's not only about snagging a well-made steal. Thrift stores or estate sales keep used items shining on and beautifying modern homes, instead of cluttering landfills and going to waste.

"$10?!??! I'm foaming at the mouth," commented one person.

Another made a valiant effort at a playful attempt to steal the lamp, writing, "You know, this special kind of glass needs lots of sunlight, so you should set it outside for a few hours a day … Btw, where do you live?"

"Nice try," the OP joked back.

One person simply said, "That is by far the most beautiful lamp I have ever seen."

