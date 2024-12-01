Homeowner defies doubters with all-electric lawn care device: 'Pretty happy with the results'

"No more oil, no more gasoline, no more ridiculous high noise."

A homeowner shared the results of their lawn after using their electric mower. The images show an evenly cut patch of grass with solid stripes.

"Pretty happy with the results," the Redditor wrote in the post.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Users in the r/lawncare subreddit were impressed with the photos and were interested to learn more about the all-electric mower.

"I have never heard anyone say electric mowers suck," commented one user. "I have an electric chainsaw (Echo) and it's amazing."

"I love my electric mower," wrote another Redditor. "Does the job just fine and quieter."

Switching to an electric mower can save you time and money on maintenance down the road. Unlike gas-powered mowers, electric mowers require less upkeep because they don't need gas, oil, or air filters.

Electric mowers are typically lighter than gas-powered mowers, making them easier to push and maneuver across your lawn. Similarly, instead of pulling to start the mower up, electric mowers simply have a start button, saving you time and energy before you start mowing your lawn.

You'll also notice an electric mower is quieter than a gas mower. As a result, you won't have to worry about noise complaints from your neighbors if you mow your lawn early in the morning or late at night.

From an environmental standpoint, you can significantly reduce your carbon footprint by making the switch. According to reports by the EPA, gas-powered lawn mowers emit harmful, planet-warming gases into the environment. Since electric mowers produce no emissions, you can help keep the planet cool when you ditch the gas-powered model.

Other ways you can reduce your environmental footprint is by upgrading your home appliances to electric-based devices. Consider using free online tools, such as Rewiring America and EnergySage, to learn more about how you can save money by making eco-friendly changes to your home.

Redditors continued to discuss the benefits of switching to an electric lawn mower.

"I like my Toro electric lawn mower," wrote one user. "No more oil, no more gasoline, no more ridiculous high noise and I don't get nauseous with all the smoke."

