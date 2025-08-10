Homeowner shares honest review after testing out next-gen lawn equipment: 'It's been basically perfect'

One Redditor just leveled up their yard game with a deal that lawn lovers dream about.

In the r/EgoPowerPlus subreddit, the homeowner shared how they snagged a 52-inch Ego Z6 zero-turn electric riding mower for just $1,650. The price included assembly, delivery, six brand-new sequential 12Ah batteries, and a charger — a package that normally retails for around $5,000.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"How are people finding these deals?" one user replied.

"I was very lucky," the OP answered. "It was brand new still in the crate."

The poster said they have been building out their Ego collection since 2019, and their most recent upgrade has been a real game-changer for their half-acre lot.

While they still use a push mower to handle the steep berm behind their house, the Z6 has cut their weekly mow time for the rest of the yard from an hour down to just 20 minutes.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"Very pleased," they wrote.

Other users were quick to weigh in with practical tips, like adjusting the lap bars to fix slight pulling on flat stretches, and praise for their own Ego mowers.

"I've had this mower for over two years now. I mow 3 acres. LOVE IT. It's been basically perfect," one Redditor shared.

But the real conversation was about the long-term value of going electric.

"In the long haul the math is substantially in the favor of batteries," one commenter explained. "Even on grid electric it costs basically nothing to charge and mow in most places."

For homeowners with bigger yards, electric riding mowers like the Z6 are a powerful alternative to gas. Electric yard tools don't require oil changes, fuel refills, or air filter replacements. There's no engine maintenance — just plug in and go.

That not only saves hundreds in upkeep, it also spares you from breathing in fumes or waking up the neighborhood every weekend. And because they don't burn gasoline, electric mowers significantly reduce pollution from home landscaping.

To maximize your savings and shrink your emissions even more, consider pairing your tools with rooftop solar.

Installing solar panels can bring your electric bill down as low as $0, so you could be able to charge your tools for free. EnergySage makes it easy to compare vetted solar installers and save up to $10,000 on a system for your home.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.