Homeowner frustrated after weeding methods yield unexpected results: 'A drastic step'

The battle against weeds is a universal challenge for gardeners, sparking endless debate over the best methods to tackle them effectively and sustainably. A recent post from the r/gardening subreddit has reignited this conversation, offering unique perspectives on eco-friendly weed control.

The post details one Redditor's struggle to manage weeds between concrete pavers.

"Last summer I used a weeding tool to pull everything from between the slabs and then put salt between. I've also tried store-bought weed killer, but it didn't seem to do anything," the OP wrote.

Accompanied by an image of weeds sprouting between the pavers, the post struck a chord with the community, inspiring a lively discussion on alternative methods.

One commenter shared their success using boiling water: "For weeds in my patio area, I boil water and pour it right on the plant. Usually, it will damage the seeds that haven't sprouted yet as well."

This chemical-free solution is particularly effective for small areas like patios or sidewalks.

Another user suggested a more comprehensive approach, saying, "If you want a chemical-free solution, you can cover the area for a few months with anything that blocks light or water or both. If you use black plastic, it will block light, water, AND cook the plants to death AND render the seeds infertile for next season."

However, not all techniques come without caveats.

One Redditor warned against using salt as a weed killer: "Putting salt on weeds is a drastic step. This might kill the weeds now, but forever taint the soil below. If they want to change the area to use for vegetation, the soil will have to be removed and replaced as most garden plants can't tolerate salt."

The discussion extends beyond just managing weeds — it ties into a larger movement toward rethinking traditional lawns. Conventional lawns can be time-consuming, water-intensive, and detrimental to the environment. Alternatives like native-plant lawns are gaining traction as they require less maintenance, conserve water, and support pollinators like bees and butterflies.

Plants like clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping (using drought-tolerant plants) transform spaces into eco-friendly, low-maintenance landscapes. Even partial replacements can yield significant benefits, saving time and resources while fostering healthier ecosystems.

As the gardening community continues to explore sustainable solutions, it's clear that small adjustments — like rethinking how to manage weeds — can make a big difference.

