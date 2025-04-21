  • Home Home

Passerby stunned after uncovering abandoned gaming console inside dumpster: 'Makes me wonder how many ... are left in the world'

by Matthew Swigonski
Photo Credit: Reddit

Dumpster diving isn't for everybody, but it can result in some amazing finds and help save perfectly good electronics from winding up in the trash. 

While posting to r/videogames, a gaming-friendly dumpster diver showed off their impressive find that was heading to their local landfill

In their post, the Redditor shared a collection of photos showcasing a used Nintendo Wii that was included in a pile of other discarded electronics. Although the console looked a little worse for wear while in the dumpster, after a quick scrub, it looked to be in good condition.    

After fishing the Wii out of the dumpster, the Redditor was able to verify that it still works. "It came with a disc as well so I was able to check the disc drive," the original poster wrote. "A bit scratched up, but all works fine. Now I just need a second controller and someone to play with." 

Dumpster diving in the U.S. is generally considered legal in all 50 states, as long as the dumpster or trash receptacle is not located on private property. It's also wise to check with local ordinances to get the most updated information in your area.   

Besides saving bundles of money by grabbing lightly used items, dumpster diving can help limit the amount of electronic waste that ends up in our communities. E-waste is quickly becoming a global issue, with an estimated 68 million tons produced in 2022.

Most electronics contain potentially toxic chemicals such as lead, cadmium, mercury, and nickel. Exposure to e-waste can result in numerous health problems, especially in young children and vulnerable populations. 

In the comments section, users were impressed with the original poster's haul. 

"One man's trash … Grats man," wrote one commenter who appeared to have their eye on another device in the dumpster. "I'm more interested in that crt tv... still works? Does it have [a] component cable connection?"

"Good find on the disc too. Looked it up and it's going for like $40-$50 on Amazon," another commenter added. "Not sure without a case but you might be able to make a quick buck off that."

"Makes me wonder how many Wiis are left in the world," a third user pondered

x