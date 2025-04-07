Resident astonished after discovering treasure trove in trash: 'That is amazing'

A Redditor scored a batch of free shoes recently and was eager to share the haul to the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit.

"Today was a partially rainy day on the east coast and there happened to be stacks of shoe boxes by the trash of shoes," the original poster wrote. "Yeezys (they're wet in the pic but hardly used) Fila Ray Tracer's (160$ on eBay) brand new, Air Force 1's brand new, vans [old skool] brand new, AirMax 97 lightly used. Pretty good find!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

While two pairs were used, they were still in good enough shape to rewear. The OP got all the shoes out to people who could use them.

Finding good new shoes is a great win, and this dumpster diver isn't alone in their success. Other divers have found Everlast sneakers, Steve Madden boots, and Adidas and Nike shoes.

Dumpster diving is a great way to save money, provided you can do so safely. Retail outlets are often left dumping unsold stock, even if it's still perfectly good. While this example shows successful dumpster diving for shoes, it's also common for food items.

Tragically, some outlets destroy their merchandise to prevent their goods from entering a secondary market.

Clothing takes a lot of resources to manufacture and largely ends up decomposing ungracefully in landfills. By rescuing shoes and other clothes, divers are ensuring that those manufacturing emissions weren't a complete waste. It also delays the pollution they'll cause when they're eventually thrown out for good.

These items are also fine candidates for services such as GotSneakers. They take shoes and provide rewards for those that send them in. In the process, they ensure that old shoes find a new home.

The Reddit community was quite impressed by the diver's find.

"That is amazing free footwear is incredible," the top commenter said.

Another community member said: "Nice saves from the landfill!!!"

