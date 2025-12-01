Renter shares simple hack to save money on laundry runs: 'It's plenty of time'

There are not many places around the world where rent is affordable and utility bills are manageable.

If you are on a tight budget and pay per load to do your laundry, this hack from a Redditor may save you a considerable amount each month.

The scoop

A Redditor heard a rumor that some dryers run longer than necessary, and it's possible to utilize that extra time to dry multiple loads. They shared their first experience trying out the hack in the r/frugal subreddit.

"My apartment's laundry rooms have increased in price a couple times recently, and with the dryer cycle being an hour long, it's plenty of time to dry two loads of clothes," the original poster wrote.

"I … loaded the dryer with one batch of clothes to dry, stopped it 30 minutes in to take them out and then added the next batch and resumed the cycle. I'm done with laundry faster and I don't feel like I'm wasting money [or] energy."

The OP noted that this hack has saved them around $15 a month, and for the few items that do not fully dry, they hang them out in their apartment.

FROM OUR PARTNER Kick-start the holiday season with an extra $1,500 off a premium e-bike Unlock your next great adventure with a high-tech e-bike at an unbeatable price. Upway saves you up to 60% off retail prices from top-tier brands like Specialized, Aventon, Cannondale, and many more. And this holiday season, you can get an extra $1,500 off your perfect ride, from electric city cruisers and cargo rigs to mountain bikes and road racers. Learn More

How it's helping

This hack is surely a money-saver for those who have to use a laundromat or pay per load in an apartment complex. If there isn't an option for an "energy-saver" dryer, people can dry more in the same amount of time with the same amount of energy.

It is important to note, though, that if the OP could afford it, it would be more energy efficient to wash on cold and dry on low, as that not only uses less energy but also preserves their clothes for longer.

High heat can destroy clothing faster, especially if there is any plastic in clothes, like in waistbands or athleisure.

According to The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, approximately 84 million dryers in the U.S. use a total of 66 billion kilowatt-hours every year, or 5.8% of residential electricity consumption.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Clothes dryers provide little information to make them more energy efficient, and older models use far more energy.

Upgrading to a more energy-efficient washer and dryer can be beneficial for those with the financial means. Investing in other energy-efficient large appliances — especially refrigerators and stoves — can also save a considerable amount on utility bills and reduce a person's carbon footprint

What everyone's saying

Frugal Redditors congratulated the OP for saving even the smallest amount for their families, but encouraged them to switch to a drying rack.

"A drying rack is a one-time ~$25 cost," one Redditor proposed, to which the OP replied, "It's on my list to get one of these. … It's better for the budget and fabric in the long run."

Another applauded their frugality, saying, "$15 is the difference between starving and not starving in my house. I'm happy for you."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.