Repair technician shares simple method to keep your dryer working for years to come: 'This is just what I needed'

It may not seem like it, but the average dryer has a 10- to 13-year lifespan — provided it's well-maintained and cared for.

In that same vein, EJ's Appliance Repair dropped a Reel with a nifty tip that everyone should incorporate into their maintenance routine. Commenters were enthusiastic about it as well. "Thank you! This is just what I needed to do," one person said.

The scoop

Cleaning the lint trap after every drying cycle is standard fare, but most people miss the tiny particles that clog up the mesh filter over time. The clip shows it's simple: Pour about a cup of water onto the lint trap.

If the water puddles and doesn't flow through, give it a good once-over with a scrub brush. When the water flows through, the lint trap is ready to go.

How it's helping

For such an easy tip, the results are extensive. Maintaining a dryer in this way boosts energy efficiency, especially for those already using energy-efficient appliances. Less electricity or less gas used lowers pollution and monthly power bills.

Resource waste in the United States is a big problem, and e-waste in the U.S. reached 6.9 million tons in 2019, according to Statista. Maintaining your dryer and extending its lifespan reduces this kind of trash.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Clogged vents and faulty components play their own roles in warming the planet, mainly in the form of overheating and fires.

A well-maintained dryer is efficient, which means less time spent rewashing clothes, which saves water resources and reduces detergent use.

In light of the scope of waste in America and abroad, this may seem like a drop in the bucket. However, there's a profound difference between one person maintaining efficient appliances and a million people doing the same.

Reels, such as the one presented by EJ's Appliance Repair, help spread the word, encouraging mass adoption. The U.S. recycled 15% of its e-waste in 2019 and 15% again in 2024, according to Reboot Tech. Growing that figure is imperative, and tips such as this one help.

What everyone's saying

"Great tip!" someone said. "Great guy. Did an awesome job on our dryer."

"Awesome tip!" another user wrote.

It may be a small contribution today, but it all adds up, and tomorrow is a new day.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.