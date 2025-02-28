Homeowner faces consequences years after making landscaping mistake: 'It's really a toss-up for me which I hate more'

Planting trees seems fairly straightforward and simple, and it can be. But trees are deceptively complex organisms. If you don't put time and effort into figuring out how to properly nurse them, they are at risk of dying and will negatively impact the plant ecosystems around them.

Such has been the case for one Redditor who posted a picture of a small dogwood that has shown little, if any, growth since being planted three years ago.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters seized on several missteps. The most common concern seemed to be the original poster's use of landscaping fabric, a controversial material meant to prevent weed growth that often damages plant growth in the process.

"Do not worry about your dirt level right now," one commenter wrote. "Get rid of that landscaping fabric first. It will heat up and bake all the good microorganisms right out of your soil. Plus, it doesn't work in the long run."

"It's really a toss up for me which I hate more, landscaping fabric or river rocks," another user added.

River rocks were another point of contention, with multiple responses highlighting how they may be suffocating the tree's growth.

"Rocks compact the soil around the roots, making it much harder for the roots to get oxygen," read one comment. "Remove the rock around the base of the tree and lay down mulch or pecan shells."

By and large, the most effective way to grow plants and trees in your yard is not through artificial alteration techniques such as landscaping fabric or river rocks but by letting them grow naturally. While landscaping fabrics leach toxic microplastics into the soil, hindering plant growth, natural lawns promote the health of the entire local ecosystem.

What's more, natural yards save gardeners hundreds of dollars and hours of yard work annually. Switching to a natural lawn can also create healthier ecosystems for pollinators, which in turn benefit humans by protecting our food supply.

Don't overthink it. Working with the natural surroundings you've got is better for everyone in the long run.

