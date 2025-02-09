Gardener receives urgent warning after considering common landscaping tactic: '[It] should be illegal'

Not all weed prevention methods are created equal. That's what one Redditor realized after reaching out to the r/gardening forum to ask about landscaping fabric.

"What's the best brand of weedguard?" the OP asked.

Instead of receiving landscaping fabric recommendations, however, they were met with warnings.

"None of them," one commenter stated. "Honestly weed screen should be illegal."

Unfortunately, landscaping fabric is not an effective method for ridding your yard of weeds. In fact, it actually does more harm than good. Landscaping fabrics can disrupt water flow, cause dry spells, and compact soil. The fabric barrier also reduces the soil aeration necessary for root development.

Microorganisms and other small critters are essential to ecosystems. However, earthworms and others can't get through the fabric. It also affects the natural decomposition process that adds nutrients to soil. Eventually, the presence of beneficial bacteria and other microbes declines.

Using material to prevent weeds becomes a futile effort, as invasive plants can simply sprout through it and grow on top. If you use a dark-colored fabric, remember that dark colors absorb heat, damaging your plant roots.

What's more, landscaping fabric doesn't biodegrade and releases toxic microplastics into the ground and waterways.

There are far better weed prevention alternatives, including organic mulch and native groundcover such as clover. One method employs a "lasagna" technique, layering cardboard, compost, leaves, and a topsoil finish.

Incorporating natural lawn alternatives into your yard is also a great way to save money on lawn upkeep and water. Native plants not only conserve water but also attract key pollinators, supporting the health of local ecosystems.

"Yo, don't buy weed guard," another commenter added. "That stuff is garbage and a pain in the a** to remove a few years later when the soil erodes away from the poor drainage it creates."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



