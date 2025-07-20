Resident floored after making disgusting discovery left on doorstep by neighbor: 'Who even does something like this?'

A package of dog poop was left on the doorstep of one disgusted Redditor's home by their neighbor. In an attempt to make sense of the rude gesture, the tenant turned to the subreddit r/neighborsfromhell and retold the story, reminding users how difficult it can be to live alongside people who do not share the values of communication and respect.

"I try really hard to be a considerate neighbor and I am trying to figure out what I did to deserve this," wrote the original poster.

Whether it's disagreeing on money-saving, sustainable solutions for your home or leaving litter for neighbors to find, community disagreements come in all shapes and sizes.

A clash of values can be detrimental not only to the cooperation within your community but also to the implementation of money-saving, sustainable developments for the entire community, ultimately hindering economic and sustainable growth.

Leaving litter outside the OP's doorstep as a form of disrespect solves fewer problems than the neighbor thinks. For starters, it creates an unsatisfactory environment within the community, prompting pollution that could cost a fortune to fix.

Dog poop left out is said to contaminate water with bacteria and cause soil pollution, disease transmission, and pest attraction. Public health emergencies resulting from such pollution involve a substantial amount of money; meanwhile, they create an unhealthy living space.

The most effective, cost-efficient, and low-effort method for navigating disagreements with your neighbors is communication. The OP said they were unsure what prompted the disrespectful gesture, meaning that even if the neighbor was trying to prompt a change, there's no way for the OP to know. Thus, community progress and compromise remain stagnant. This could be easily remedied if the unhappy neighbor politely voiced their concern.

If a neighbor is being impolite when receiving feedback, there are other legal routes you could take to find a solution. However, the first route is always communication.

"Who even does something like this in the first place?" the OP wrote in the comments section.

Others voiced sympathy for the OP, wondering why the neighbor did not try communicating first.

"Whether it's petty revenge or just someone being vile, it crosses the line into harassment, and you're well within your rights to report it again and be glad you're leaving that toxic environment," explained one commenter.

