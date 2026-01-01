Mechanic dumbfounded after finding cause of customer's shredded tire: 'It shot right through'

"I hit it going 60 and it completely blew a [hole] through my tire!"

A mechanic's post is gaining attention online after they shared a photo that shows just how dangerous everyday litter can be.

The image, posted to Reddit's r/Justrolledintotheshop, shows a car tire with a massive gash ripped straight through the rubber. According to the mechanic, the culprit wasn't road debris or sharp metal like a nail. It was a discarded disposable vape that had been run over in the street.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"Ran over a puff bar and it shot right through the tire," the mechanic wrote, stunned by the damage.

The post quickly gained reactions. Disposable vapes are increasingly common as roadside litter, but seeing one punch through a tire stunned many commenters.

While flat tires are already annoying and expensive, vape litter puncturing your tire can also be dangerous. A sudden tire blowout at highway speeds can put drivers, passengers, and nearby vehicles at risk. And when it happens because of something tossed aside without a second thought, it can be even more frustrating.

Disposable vapes are a growing waste issue. They combine plastic, lithium batteries, wiring, and toxic chemicals into a product designed to be used briefly and thrown away.

When discarded improperly, they aren't simply unsightly litter. They can damage cars, spark fires, and pose hazards to wildlife and sanitation workers. That's before even factoring in the serious health risks vaping itself poses to users.

While some vape parts can be recycled, disposable vape production contributes to pollution that heats our planet. When vapes become litter, they can leach toxic chemicals into soil and water.

For smokers trying to quit cigarettes, there are healthier and more eco-friendly alternatives than switching to vapes. Nicotine patches, nicotine gum, and non-disposable, battery-free vape alternatives are a few helpful options.

The comment section reflected a mix of disbelief and concern.

One person wrote, "Person in front of [me] lost their vape pen out the window, and I hit it going 60 and it completely blew a [hole] through my tire!"

Another added, "Wait till you hear that the lithium batteries inside are just as rechargeable as others."

A third summed up the mood: "'Disposable' my a** lol. They shouldn't be in circulation PERIOD."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



